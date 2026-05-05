Tessa Thompson, Mallori Johnson, Kara Young, Aleshea Harris,

Erika Alexander and Vivica A. Fox attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere at BAM! on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City.

The journey from the stage to the screen is often paved with intensity, but few adaptations arrive with the searing heat of “Is God Is.” This week, Orion Pictures unveiled the first two official clips from the highly anticipated suspense thriller, offering a glimpse into a world defined by fire, blood, and an unbreakable bond between sisters.

Vivica A. Fox, Tessa Thompson, Kara Young, Janelle Monáe, Aleshea Harris, Mallori Johnson and Erika Alexander attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere at BAM! on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City.

Based on the award-winning play by Aleshea Harris, who also makes her directorial debut with the film, Is God Is is set to hit theaters everywhere on May 15.

Aleshea Harris, Janelle Monáe and Moses Sumney attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere Party at Tacombi on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City. Alana Mayo, Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monáe attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere Party at Tacombi on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City. Kara Young and Janelle Monáe attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere Party at Tacombi on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City.

The Mission: Racine and Anaia

The film stars Kara Young and Mallori Johnson as Racine and Anaia, twin sisters “locked in for life” and raised by fire. The newly released clips, titled “Ready to See God” and “We Ain’t Killers,” establish the high-stakes emotional landscape of the film.

In this universe, “God” is none other than their mother, played by the legendary Vivica A. Fox, who sets the twins on an epic quest for revenge. The mission is clear, brutal, and deeply rooted in a charged family history that pushes the sisters to extraordinary—and often violent—lengths.

Kara Young, Janelle Monáe and Mallori Johnson attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere Party at Tacombi on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City. Xavier Mills and Bevy Smith attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere Party at Tacombi on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City. Fausto Rey, Moses Sumney and Taylour Paige attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere Party at Tacombi on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City.

A Powerhouse Ensemble

Beyond the lead duo and Fox, the film boasts a heavyweight cast that bridges the worlds of prestige drama and blockbuster thrillers. The lineup includes:

Janelle Monáe

Erika Alexander

Sterling K. Brown

Mykelti Williamson

Josiah Cross

The project is produced by a formidable team including Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, Riva Marker, Janicza Bravo, and Harris herself, ensuring the play’s celebrated afropunk-western-noir aesthetic translates powerfully to the silver screen.

attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere at BAM! on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City. Vivica A. Fox and Jussie Smollett attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere Party at Tacombi on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City. Bevy Smith and Vivica A. Fox attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere Party at Tacombi on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City.

From Award-Winning Play to the Big Screen

Aleshea Harris’ original play took the theater world by storm, winning an Obie Award and a Relentless Award for its bold storytelling and singular voice. As a film, Is God Is promises to retain that grit, officially rated R for strong/bloody violence and language.

The film is a Linden Viva Maude Cyrk Production and represents a significant moment for Orion Pictures as they bring this visceral story of “Pain and Progress” to a global audience.

Tessa Thompson and Alana Mayo attends Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere at BAM! on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City. Aleshea Harris attends Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere at BAM! on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City. Vivica A. Fox and Janelle Monáe attend Amazon MGM Studios “Is God Is” New York Premiere at BAM! on Monday, April 27, 2026 in New York City.

Plan Your Visit to “See God”

With summer movie season officially kicking off, Is God Is stands out as a must-see for fans of elevated suspense and character-driven thrillers.

Release Date: May 15

May 15 Where to Watch: Only in theaters everywhere.

Only in theaters everywhere. Tickets: Available now at major retailers.

As the tagline warns: The mission is clear. Let’s go, twin.

Watch the new clips on the official movie site and follow the journey on social media using #IsGodIs.