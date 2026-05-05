The journey from the stage to the screen is often paved with intensity, but few adaptations arrive with the searing heat of “Is God Is.” This week, Orion Pictures unveiled the first two official clips from the highly anticipated suspense thriller, offering a glimpse into a world defined by fire, blood, and an unbreakable bond between sisters.
Based on the award-winning play by Aleshea Harris, who also makes her directorial debut with the film, Is God Is is set to hit theaters everywhere on May 15.
The Mission: Racine and Anaia
The film stars Kara Young and Mallori Johnson as Racine and Anaia, twin sisters “locked in for life” and raised by fire. The newly released clips, titled “Ready to See God” and “We Ain’t Killers,” establish the high-stakes emotional landscape of the film.
In this universe, “God” is none other than their mother, played by the legendary Vivica A. Fox, who sets the twins on an epic quest for revenge. The mission is clear, brutal, and deeply rooted in a charged family history that pushes the sisters to extraordinary—and often violent—lengths.
A Powerhouse Ensemble
Beyond the lead duo and Fox, the film boasts a heavyweight cast that bridges the worlds of prestige drama and blockbuster thrillers. The lineup includes:
- Janelle Monáe
- Erika Alexander
- Sterling K. Brown
- Mykelti Williamson
- Josiah Cross
The project is produced by a formidable team including Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, Riva Marker, Janicza Bravo, and Harris herself, ensuring the play’s celebrated afropunk-western-noir aesthetic translates powerfully to the silver screen.
From Award-Winning Play to the Big Screen
Aleshea Harris’ original play took the theater world by storm, winning an Obie Award and a Relentless Award for its bold storytelling and singular voice. As a film, Is God Is promises to retain that grit, officially rated R for strong/bloody violence and language.
The film is a Linden Viva Maude Cyrk Production and represents a significant moment for Orion Pictures as they bring this visceral story of “Pain and Progress” to a global audience.
Plan Your Visit to “See God”
With summer movie season officially kicking off, Is God Is stands out as a must-see for fans of elevated suspense and character-driven thrillers.
- Release Date: May 15
- Where to Watch: Only in theaters everywhere.
- Tickets: Available now at major retailers.
As the tagline warns: The mission is clear. Let’s go, twin.
Watch the new clips on the official movie site and follow the journey on social media using #IsGodIs.