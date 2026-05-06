As FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, Arthur Blank is doubling down on a fan-friendly approach at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, pledging to maintain the venue’s long-standing affordable food and beverage pricing throughout the tournament.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank tells WSB-TV Atlanta that Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't raise prices for the World Cup 👏



He said he wants soccer fans from around the globe to experience the Southern hospitality that Atlanta has to offer while still being affordable. pic.twitter.com/ydThaC3Arp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2026

The Atlanta venue is set to host eight matches, including a semifinal scheduled for July 15. Despite surging ticket resale prices that have climbed beyond $500, Blank said the stadium will keep its core menu unchanged, continuing a pricing model first introduced in 2017.

Fans attending matches can expect staple items to remain inexpensive, with hot dogs and sodas priced together at $5, nachos at $3, pretzels at $2, and beer at $5. The decision reflects Blank’s effort to preserve a welcoming atmosphere amid the global spotlight of the tournament.

In comments to local media, Blank emphasized that while ticket costs may fluctuate beyond his control, the in-stadium experience is something he can directly shape. His focus, he explained, is on ensuring visitors feel a sense of accessibility and hospitality when they arrive.

Atlanta will play a central role in the tournament as one of its key host cities. The match schedule includes five group stage games, followed by a Round of 32 and a Round of 16 fixture, before culminating in the high-profile semifinal.

Among the early matchups are Spain facing Cabo Verde on June 15, Czechia meeting South Africa on June 18, Spain returning to play Saudi Arabia on June 21, and Morocco taking on Haiti on June 24.

Beyond the stadium, the city will also host the official fan gathering at Centennial Olympic Park. The event is expected to run for several weeks, offering live match broadcasts along with entertainment, food, and cultural programming.

With global attention set to descend on Atlanta, Blank’s pricing strategy aims to balance the scale of the event with a more accessible experience for those in attendance.