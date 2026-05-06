In the latest round of Cardi B vs. Tasha K, the Grammy-winning artist has filed a new motion in bankruptcy court, claiming the blogger violated their legal settlement by disparaging her estranged husband, Offset. The filing, submitted on Monday, May 4, 2026, alleges that Tasha K breached a strict non-disparagement clause during a recent livestream focused on the rapper’s personal finances.

According to Complex, the dispute stems from a 2022 defamation judgment where Tasha K was ordered to pay Cardi B nearly $4 million. Following Tasha’s bankruptcy filing, Cardi B agreed to a structured payment plan on the condition that the blogger refrain from making negative comments about Cardi or her family. However, Cardi’s legal team argues that Tasha broke this “gag order” by mocking Offset and insinuating he has a severe gambling addiction. According to the document, Tasha claimed Offset “uses everyone else’s money to gamble with” and suggested his habits led to the couple’s separation.

Cardi B is now asking the judge to intervene, seeking “economically painful” sanctions to ensure compliance. Her attorneys argue that the blogger continues to skirt the deal in pursuit of clicks and revenue, citing more than 25 alleged violations of the agreement. While Tasha K’s team previously framed the settlement as a way to focus on her work, this latest filing suggests the multi-year legal battle is far from over.