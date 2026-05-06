R&B superstar Chris Brown has officially revealed the powerhouse guest lineup for his twelfth studio album, BROWN, set to release this Friday, May 8, 2026. In a cinematic, black-and-white teaser shared on Tuesday, Brown framed the project as “A Night of Soul,” featuring a diverse range of collaborators, including Bryson Tiller, Lucky Daye, and Leon Thomas.

Confirmed features include NBA YoungBoy, Vybz Kartel, GloRilla, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, and veteran R&B singer Tank. The announcement follows the success of lead singles like “Obvious” and the Leon Thomas-assisted “Fallin’,” the latter of which features background vocals from Tank and a music video set in a 1930s juke joint.