The media world lost one of its true architects as Ted Turner, the visionary founder of CNN, passed away at the age of 87. His death marks the end of a transformative era in journalism, one that reshaped how the world consumes news in real time.

Turner, born Robert Edward Turner III in 1938, built his legacy on bold ideas and an even bolder willingness to execute them. After taking over his father’s billboard business in the 1960s, he expanded it into what would become Turner Broadcasting System, laying the groundwork for a media empire that would eventually include CNN, TNT, TBS, and a host of other influential networks.

His most groundbreaking move came in 1980 with the launch of CNN, the world’s first 24 hour cable news network. At a time when news was confined to scheduled broadcasts, Turner introduced a model that delivered information continuously, fundamentally altering the pace and expectations of global journalism.

CNN’s around the clock coverage proved its value during major global events, setting a new standard for immediacy and access. Turner’s belief that audiences wanted constant updates was initially met with skepticism, but ultimately became the blueprint for modern news media.

Beyond television, Turner’s influence extended into sports, business, and culture. He owned the Atlanta Braves and helped elevate the franchise’s national visibility through television broadcasts, further demonstrating his understanding of media distribution. His use of satellite technology to turn local programming into national content helped pioneer the concept of the cable “superstation,” expanding the reach of sports and entertainment programming across the country.

Turner’s impact was not limited to business success. He became one of the most prominent philanthropists of his era, most notably pledging $1 billion to support the United Nations and later establishing the United Nations Foundation. His advocacy extended to environmental causes, nuclear disarmament, and conservation efforts, including large scale land ownership dedicated to wildlife preservation.

In 2001, Turner co founded the Nuclear Threat Initiative, reinforcing his commitment to global security and humanitarian efforts. His philanthropic work reflected a broader vision that went beyond profit, focusing on long term global impact.

Despite his achievements, Turner remained a complex and often unconventional figure. Known for his outspoken personality and risk taking approach, he earned nicknames like “Captain Outrageous” and “The Mouth of the South,” embodying a style that matched the disruptive nature of his ideas.

In later years, Turner revealed he was battling Lewy body dementia, a degenerative neurological condition that gradually limited his public presence. Still, his legacy remained firmly intact, carried forward by the institutions he built and the global systems he helped redefine.

Ted Turner did not just create a network.

He changed the rhythm of information itself.

From the moment CNN went live, the world no longer had to wait for the news. It could watch it unfold in real time, a concept that now feels standard, but was revolutionary at its inception.

At 87, Turner leaves behind more than a media empire. He leaves a blueprint for how vision, risk, and conviction can reshape an entire industry.