A revived Migos Instagram account and new studio photos of Quavo and Offset working together have ignited strong speculation that a reunion is finally (likely) officially happening. After years of distance, personal tensions, and the tragic loss of Takeoff, the two Atlanta rappers have slowly rebuilt their relationship, and their latest studio session marks the clearest sign yet that new music may be on the horizon.

The group’s account was reopened on May 3 after 2 years of inactivity.

On May 6, a photo of the duo, which had received over 357K likes as of Wednesday evening, was posted on Instagram with no caption.

The group’s last collab was on their 2021 Culture III album, their fourth LP. Following that, the group had already gone their separate ways before Takeoff’s untimely death in 2022 with Quavo releasing Only Built for Infinity Links in 2022 and Rocket Power in 2023 and Offset releasing Set it Off in 2023 and Kiari and Haunted by Famebothin 2025.

Offset and Quavo did however, appear together in 2023, as they performed together to honor Takeoff at the BET Awards.

Speculation began last week when Quavo teased a posthumous Takeoff album on his Instagram Story, noting that “REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VEINS!!!”

While some had speculated that Offset and Quavo might both be preparing for guest spots on Drake’s upcoming Iceman album, the revived Instagram account and the photo of the duo point to a more likely Migos reunion- at least for one album.

The reunion is both unexpected and deeply meaningful. The duo’s creative chemistry once helped define modern trap, and fans have long wondered whether they would ever collaborate again.

While nothing is officially confirmed, the hints surrounding their return point to Quavo and Offset stepping back into the booth as a team once again.