As the NBA playoffs intensify, 2K has released its official postseason simulation in NBA 2K26, offering fans a digital glimpse of potential Conference Finals matchups. According to the simulation results released on Monday, May 4, 2026, the Eastern Conference will see the Detroit Pistons advance past the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, while the New York Knicks are projected to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers in a six-game battle.

The Western Conference forecast predicts the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2, and the San Antonio Spurs will overcome the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games to set up a high-stakes showdown.

Alongside these predictions, 2K unveiled a fresh player ratings update reflecting recent standout performances. Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey received a boost to a 94 overall (+1) following his elite play. In the Eastern Conference, Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris rose to an 88 overall (+2), matching New York Knicks standout OG Anunoby, who also climbed to an 88 overall (+2). These updates emphasize the real-world impact these stars are having as they drive their respective teams through the second round of the playoffs.