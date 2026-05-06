The 2026 NBA Playoffs are delivering historic audience numbers, marking the league’s most-viewed opening round in 33 years. Averaging 4 million viewers per game across ABC, ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, the first round saw a 20% surge in viewership compared to last season.

The momentum peaked on Saturday, May 2, with Game 7 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics series. The matchup averaged 11 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched first-round Game 7 in NBA history. It also stands as the most-watched first-round game of any kind in 27 years. This ratings boom highlights the success of the league’s diversified broadcast strategy, with accessible primetime windows on network television driving the strongest postseason engagement since 1993.