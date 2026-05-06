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The Detroit Pistons opened their first Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance since 2008 with a statement victory, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101 on Tuesday night. Despite Detroit surrendering an 18-point lead late in the game, superstar Cade Cunningham returned to the floor to spark a decisive 18-8 closing run, securing a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland tied the game at 93-93 with five minutes remaining following a blistering 11-0 run fueled by James Harden, who finished with 22 points. However, Cunningham immediately seized control, recording three consecutive assists to Jalen Duren for thunderous dunks that halted the Cavaliers’ momentum. Cunningham finished with 23 points and seven assists, while Tobias Harris provided 20 points and eight rebounds in a steady veteran performance.

The Pistons’ victory was a showcase of depth, as six players scored in double figures, including Duncan Robinson’s 19 points and Ausar Thompson’s 11. Defensively, Detroit stifled Donovan Mitchell, who scored 23 points but struggled to find rhythm during the Pistons’ late surge. Detroit continues to prove their poise in high-pressure situations, adding to their NBA-best record for clutch wins this season.

“Cade understands that he needs all of us to be the best version of ourselves,” Robinson remarked after the win. “He’s the catalyst.” The Pistons will look to extend their series lead on Thursday night as they host the Cavaliers for Game 2 at Little Caesars Arena.