Wrestling legend Ric Flair took to social media on Tuesday night to deliver a scathing critique of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Dončić. The outburst came as the Lakers were dismantled 108-90 by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, a contest Dončić missed due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Flair, a vocal Lakers supporter, expressed his frustration with the guard’s continued absence throughout the 2026 postseason. “Luka @lukadoncic, Please Get In The Game! Take A Shot Of Cortisone And Deal With The Pain!” Flair tweeted. “They Are Paying You 50 Million A Year, And You’re Not There! WTF!” The “Nature Boy” went a step further, urging Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss to move on from the five-time All-Star, adding, “I Hope @JeanieBuss Trades You Next Year. Nobody Wants A Lame Duck On Their Team!”

Dončić, who arrived in Los Angeles via a blockbuster trade from Dallas over a year ago, has yet to take the floor during these playoffs. Despite his absence, the Lakers managed to navigate the first round but appeared outmatched against the top-seeded Thunder. While some reports suggest a potential return later in the series, Flair’s public call-out reflects a growing impatience among fans as the Lakers face an uphill battle against the defending champions.