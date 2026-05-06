What was supposed to be another stop on the New York Mets’ road trip turned into something far more unusual, a full blown weather anomaly in the middle of the baseball season.

The matchup between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field was officially postponed after a late spring snowstorm hit the Denver area, bringing freezing rain, dropping temperatures, and accumulating snowfall that made playing conditions unsafe.

This was not just a light delay.

Forecasts leading into the game called for rain transitioning into snow with as much as eight inches expected in parts of the region, a rare sight for early May baseball and a reminder of how unpredictable conditions can be at altitude in Colorado.

Because of the storm, the series schedule had to be reshaped almost immediately. The postponed game will now be made up as part of a split adjustment later in the series, with Wednesday’s game pushed back to a nighttime start and Thursday, originally a travel day, now turned into a makeup date.

That ripple effect matters.

Pitching plans have already been disrupted, with scheduled starters like Freddy Peralta being pushed back as teams attempt to maintain some level of rotation order. In a long season, even a single postponement can shift bullpen usage, rest days, and matchup strategy over the next week.

What makes this moment stand out is the timing.

Baseball in Denver is no stranger to weather delays, but snow in May hits differently. Just days earlier, game times in this same series were adjusted in anticipation of incoming storms, showing that teams were already trying to stay ahead of rapidly changing conditions.

And then it arrived anyway.

For the Mets, the postponement comes at a time when they are finally showing signs of stability. They entered the series having won three of their first four games on this road trip, including a 4–2 win in the opener against Colorado. That momentum now gets interrupted, forcing them to reset their rhythm in the middle of a stretch where every game matters.

For the Rockies, the delay adds to a stretch of inconsistency and scheduling disruptions that have already impacted their recent games, including earlier time changes designed to avoid the same storm system.

But beyond wins and losses, this is one of those moments that reminds you baseball is still played outdoors.

No dome. No control. Just conditions.

Snow falling in May at Coors Field is not something you see often, but when it happens, it stops everything. It reshapes schedules, forces adjustments, and adds another unpredictable layer to a season that already demands constant adaptation.

In a game built on routine, this was anything but that.

And for one night in Denver, baseball had to wait for winter to pass.