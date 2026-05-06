Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was found not guilty on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, of assaulting his personal chef during a pay dispute. After less than 90 minutes of deliberation, a Massachusetts jury cleared the four-time Pro Bowler of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges.

The case centered on a December 2025 encounter at Diggs’ home in Dedham. Jamila Adams, a former live-in chef, testified that Diggs slapped and choked her during an argument over unpaid wages. However, Diggs’ defense team argued the assault never happened, pointing to a lack of physical evidence and questioning Adams’ credibility. According to ESPN, witnesses, including Diggs’ staff, testified that Adams showed no signs of injury or distress in the days following the alleged incident.

“The evidence has shown what we’ve maintained from day one: Mr. Diggs was wrongly accused,” said attorney Mitch Schuster, calling the case “opportunistic targeting.” While the acquittal clears Diggs legally, he remains a free agent following his release from the Patriots in March. The NFL confirmed the matter remains under review via the personal conduct policy, meaning discipline is still possible. Diggs, who recorded 1,013 yards last season while helping the Patriots reach Super Bowl LX, is now eligible to sign with a new team as league investigations continue.