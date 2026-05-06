T.I. is setting the stage for a major career moment, unveiling a teaser for his upcoming single “Mr. Him,” a track produced by Pharrell Williams. The release, scheduled for May 13, marks their second collaboration this year and arrives with visuals directed by Hype Williams.

👤T.I.👤



💿MR. HIM💿



◻️PRODUCED BY PHARRELL◻️



◻️NEW SINGLE AND MUSIC VIDEO◻️



◻️DIRECTED BY HYPE WILLIAMS◻️



🚨MAY 13TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/Q0nVwGqdm8 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 5, 2026

The single is part of a larger buildup tied to what T.I. has described as his final album, Kill the King. The rollout aligns with a high-profile hometown event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where fans will gather to celebrate two decades since the release of his album King and the film ATL, both key milestones in his career and Atlanta’s cultural footprint.

The teaser for “Mr. Him” has already sparked conversation online, with listeners highlighting the polished production and T.I.’s delivery. Among those weighing in, O’Shea Jackson Jr. pointed to the continued collaboration with Pharrell, while others have noted a renewed sharpness in the rapper’s recent output.

The May 13 event is expected to serve as both a retrospective and a launchpad, blending nostalgia with what could be the closing chapter of T.I.’s studio career. In addition to the music, the celebration will double as a sendoff for Kill the King, positioning the project as a defining statement rather than a quiet exit.

Looking ahead, T.I. is also preparing to hit the road for a “King Succession Tour,” which will feature his sons Domani and King, signaling a generational handoff as he transitions out of the spotlight.

With a new single, a major live event, and a final album on deck, T.I. appears focused on delivering a controlled and meaningful conclusion to a career that has spanned decades.