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The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a sluggish start to dismantle the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 on Tuesday night, securing a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. After an eight-day layoff, the Thunder shook off early rust to dominate the final three quarters at Paycom Center.

Chet Holmgren delivered a playoff career high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three blocks, anchoring a defense that held the Lakers to 41.7% shooting. His performance marked the first time in his postseason career that he led the team in scoring, a feat he accomplished only seven times during the regular season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie Ajay Mitchell each added 18 points, providing the offensive balance needed to withstand a 27-point effort from LeBron James.

CHET STARRED IN OKC'S GAME 1 WIN!



24 PTS

12 REB

3 BLK



Thunder lead the Lakers 1-0 in the West Semis 🍿 pic.twitter.com/truvr0N96h — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2026

The game also saw the end of a historic streak for Gilgeous-Alexander. Facing constant double teams and zones, the MVP candidate was held under 20 points for the first time in 72 games, a run that spanned the entire 2025-2026 regular season and the first round of the playoffs. Despite the defensive focus on their star, the Thunder took control with a 10-0 run spanning the first and second quarters and never looked back. The Lakers, still playing without the injured Luka Dončić, will look to even the series on Thursday night.