T.I. Announces 2026 The King Succession Tour with Sons

Live Nation has officially announced The King Succession Tour, an exclusive summer 2026 run featuring Grammy-winning rapper and cultural icon T.I. Kicking off this July, the limited tour will hit major North American markets, including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

A true celebration of lineage, the tour features direct support from T.I.’s sons, Domani and King. The multi-generational lineup inspired the tour’s title, bridging T.I.’s two-decade legacy with the rising careers of his children. The announcement follows the massive success of T.I.’s Pharrell-produced single “Let ‘Em Know,” which recently became the first song across all genres to be RIAA certified gold in 2026. The track reached #1 at both Urban and Rhythmic radio and sparked a massive social media trend with over 130,000 fan-made videos.

Fans can also expect to hear new material from T.I.’s forthcoming twelfth and final studio album, Kill The King, which is set for release this June. “At your request we are on the way,” T.I. shared regarding the tour.

Local presales begin Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

T.I. – THE KING SUCCESSION TOUR DATES

7/8/2026 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

7/10/2026 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

7/11/2026 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

7/17/2026 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

7/18/2026 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/19/2026 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

7/24/2026 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

7/26/2026 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

8/13/2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

8/15/2026 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic