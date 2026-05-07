It remains one of the most dissected moments in pop culture history: the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video. Now, nearly 17 years later, Amber Rose is shedding new light on the events leading up to that stage-crash, specifically pointing to a certain bottle of cognac as the catalyst for the chaos.

In a recent appearance that has quickly gone viral this week, Rose—who was dating West at the time—revisited the night that redefined three major careers and the landscape of award shows forever.

The image of Kanye West walking the red carpet with a bottle of Hennessy in hand is as iconic as the interruption itself. According to Rose, that bottle wasn’t just a prop; it was the primary reason the night took such a sharp turn.

“He was just drinking it like it was water,” Rose shared, recalling the atmosphere before the show began. She noted that while many assumed the bottle was for show, the reality was a high level of intoxication that led to the impulsive decision to jump on stage during Swift’s speech to champion Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

The Immediate Fallout

Rose described the surreal feeling of being in the room when the world went silent after West’s “I’ma let you finish” moment. She revealed that the immediate aftermath was filled with a sense of “Oh my God, what just happened?”

“I was embarrassed,” she admitted, reflecting on the moment she realized the severity of the backlash. She noted that while she stood by him as his partner at the time, she understood instantly that the move would have long-lasting repercussions for everyone involved—including herself.

A Legacy of Interruption

The 2009 VMAs didn’t just spark a decade-long feud between West and Swift; it also fundamentally shifted how the public viewed Amber Rose. Often caught in the crossfire of West’s public outbursts, Rose used the recent interview to clarify that she was often the one trying to play peacemaker behind the scenes, despite the “party girl” image the media projected.

The retrospective comes at a time when all three figures are in very different places in their lives. Taylor Swift has reached unprecedented heights with The Eras Tour, Kanye West continues to be a polarizing figure in both music and fashion, and Amber Rose has evolved into a prominent advocate for women’s rights and a successful entrepreneur.

Looking back, Rose views the night with a mix of nostalgia and disbelief. “It was a different time,” she said. “We were young, we were wild, and unfortunately, a bottle of Hennessy made a decision that the whole world had to live with.”