Anonymous NBA Player Poll Labels Alperen Şengün ‘Most Overrated’

Yikes. A new anonymous NBA player survey has sparked conversation across the league, with Alperen Şengün landing at the top of a debated category.

NBA players took an anonymous survey and voted Alperen Şengün as the MOST OVERRATED player in the league 😬👀



Who do you think is the most overrated? 🤔



(via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/wkUOLfR0mM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2026

The poll, released May 6, 2026, asked players to identify the most overrated talent in the league. Şengün received 12.3 percent of the 81 votes cast, placing him ahead of several established names. Among the feedback, one anonymous player offered a blunt critique: “He’s crying every play. He’s talented, but, dude, just play hard”.

NBA players voted on the most overrated player in the league



• Alperen Sengun: 12.3%

• Rudy Gobert: 8.6%

• Trae Young: 8.6%

• Karl-Anthony Towns: 7.4%

• Paolo Banchero: 4.9%

• Ja Morant: 4.9%

• Deni Avdija: 3.7%

• Scottie Barnes: 3.7%

• Luka Doncic: 3.7%

• Pascal… pic.twitter.com/jxqYeiiY30 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 6, 2026

The result reflects a pattern often seen in these surveys, where players who draw heavy attention or have distinct on court styles become targets for criticism from their peers. Şengün, a key figure for the Houston Rockets, has built a reputation as a skilled offensive big man, but the poll suggests some players are frustrated with aspects of his demeanor during games.

He was followed by Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Trae Young of the Washington Wizards, each receiving 8.6 percent of the vote. Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks followed with 7.4 percent.

Other players mentioned multiple times included Paolo Banchero, Ja Morant, and Luka Dončić.

Dončić’s inclusion raised eyebrows, given his continued dominance as one of the league’s top scorers this season. His presence on the list highlights the subjective nature of the poll, where perception among peers does not always align with statistical production.

While the survey offers insight into how players view one another behind closed doors, it also underscores how reputation, play style, and personality can influence opinions just as much as performance on the court.