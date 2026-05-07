Hip hop icon Conway The Machine and entrepreneur Ian Schwartzman have officially launched Rippin’ 2Gether, the culture’s first and only digital series dedicated to the intersection of hip hop and card collecting. While the show focuses on the adrenaline rush of opening rare trading card packs, it has quickly become a primary source for major music industry updates.

In the latest episode released today, May 7, 2026, Conway dropped a massive bombshell regarding the future of Griselda Records. During a candid conversation with Schwartzman, the Buffalo rapper strongly implied that a long-awaited Griselda reunion project is officially in motion. This revelation marks the first concrete update on a collective body of work featuring Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway since their legendary run helped reshape the underground landscape.

Beyond the headlines, Rippin’ 2Gether offers an unfiltered look into the booming collectibles market, blending high-stakes card hunting with deep industry insights. The series moves beyond traditional pack-opening formats by highlighting the genuine friendship and shared passion for hobbyism between the two hosts. Whether you are chasing a rare rookie card or the latest Griselda news, this new digital series offers a multidimensional experience that bridges the gap between music, lifestyle, and the trading card community.