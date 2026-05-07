DJ Whoo Kid believes hip-hop’s recent commercial softness can be traced to one key factor: less output from Drake.

Yes, that part. He’s been part of a bigger chorus of respected voices within Hip Hop who in but so many words are inferring that Drake is a bit of the Sun, and much of the industry revolves around his energy.

DJ Whoo Kid says Kendrick had a moment but insinuates that Hip Hop is failing commercially without Drake. Every legend in the game is seeing it 💯



Clip from @DverseMentality pic.twitter.com/bzHoeQpCph — WHAT'S THE DIRT? (@Whats_the_dirt) May 6, 2026

Speaking on the Diverse Mentality podcast, Whoo Kid argued that the genre leans heavily on Drake’s consistency to drive major sales moments. According to him, artists across the industry have felt a noticeable shift since Drake scaled back releases following his high-profile 2024 feud.

That rivalry reached a peak when Kendrick Lamar dropped “Not Like Us” on May 4, 2024. The track generated more than $7.6 million in revenue and earned Grammy recognition, becoming one of the defining records of the clash and reshaping public perception of both artists.

While hip-hop remains strong overall, accounting for roughly 25 percent of the U.S. music market, Whoo Kid’s comments highlight a gap at the very top. The genre continues to produce successful releases from major names like Future and Kendrick Lamar, but there have been fewer songs breaking into the upper tier of the Billboard Hot 100 compared to previous years.

That context raises the stakes for Drake’s next move. His ninth studio album, Iceman, is scheduled for release on May 15 and is already facing heightened expectations. Industry watchers see it as a potential catalyst that could reignite crossover dominance for hip-hop.

At the same time, fans continue to debate the long-term impact of the Drake-Kendrick rivalry, weighing both commercial success and cultural influence as the genre evolves.

Whoo Kid’s perspective underscores a broader conversation: hip-hop is still dominant, but its biggest commercial surges may depend on a handful of artists capable of consistently delivering global hits.