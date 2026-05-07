In a stark contrast to their recent blowout victories, the New York Knicks relied on their clutch pedigree to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-102 on Wednesday night. The victory gives New York a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the series shifts to Philadelphia.

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The contest was a physical, back-and-forth affair featuring 25 lead changes—the most in an NBA playoff game since 2015. With both teams shorthanded, as Joel Embiid and Mitchell Robinson were sidelined, neither side led by more than seven points. Jalen Brunson, the reigning Clutch Player of the Year, once again proved his dependability by scoring 26 points, including critical late-game jumpers that provided New York with much-needed separation.

The Knicks’ defense was the story of the fourth quarter, holding the Sixers to a dismal 4-of-19 shooting performance. Trailing by three with under seven minutes remaining, New York closed the game on a 9-3 run. Karl-Anthony Towns anchored the interior with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while OG Anunoby added 24 points and four steals. “It’s about finding a way to get a gritty win,” Towns said. “This showed a lot about our locker room.”

Tyrese Maxey paced Philadelphia with 26 points, while VJ Edgecombe and Paul George each contributed 17. Despite a strong defensive effort that limited New York’s high-powered offense to 108 points, the Sixers struggled to convert down the stretch. “We played good enough defense to win,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse remarked. “We just didn’t shot-make.” The 76ers will look to get on the board in Game 3 on Friday night.