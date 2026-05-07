Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, on a felony drug trafficking charge. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, described the arrest as a “coordinated surrender” in connection with a November 2025 case.

The investigation stems from a vehicle search where a passenger, not Kodak, was present. Police allegedly discovered a bottle of prescription cough syrup featuring the rapper’s fingerprint. According to TMZ, Cohen criticized the charge’s “weak legal basis,” maintaining that the medicine was lawfully possessed. “We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed,” Cohen stated. Kodak is currently being held without bond as his legal team seeks a bond hearing to address the allegations.