Lil Tjay is back in focus following the release of his reflective project They Just Ain’t You, quickly followed by a deluxe upgrade titled Big One Edition. The expanded version includes one additional track, “Go Tati,” which has rapidly become the center of attention for its pointed subject matter.

The song arrives during a tense moment involving allegations made by Tatiana Chanell against Real Boston Richey. The claims include abuse, kidnapping, and grooming, all of which Richey has denied publicly. Against that backdrop, Tjay delivers a track that directly engages with the situation, using his lyrics to take a clear stance.

Early in the record, he sets the tone with, “She said she don’t want no rat no more, shawty want a goon / On the ‘Gram tellin’ your business like he tellin’ in that room.” He continues with, “What you say? Go Tati, do your big one / Know you want a Richie, he keep playin’, you gon’ get one,” reinforcing the message with a delivery that feels deliberate rather than subtle.

As the track unfolds, Tjay broadens his criticism, adding lines like, “None these goofies gettin’ saved, who allowed these boys to rap? / I could tell how he stay postin’ 20s, he got baby racks,” further questioning authenticity and credibility within his peers.

The response online has been immediate, with listeners dissecting each lyric as the situation gains traction. For some, the move is seen as a strategic insertion into a high visibility controversy. Others view it as adding fuel to an already volatile dispute.

This moment follows a separate wave of scrutiny aimed at Tjay earlier in the week. His outreach to streaming personalities such as DDG, PlaqueBoyMax, and N3on drew mixed reactions, with some questioning the strategy.

Despite the criticism, Tjay has chosen to stay active and visible. With Big One Edition now circulating, he appears focused on steering the conversation rather than stepping away from it.