Luka Dončić is expected to miss significant time as the Los Angeles Lakers continue their playoff run, with his availability for the Western Conference Semifinals now in serious doubt.

On May 6, Dončić shared that medical evaluations following an MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring, with doctors initially projecting an eight week recovery period. That timeline would place a possible return closer to late May, leaving only a narrow window for him to rejoin action during the postseason, potentially as late as the Western Conference Finals.

Brian Windhorst suggests Luka Doncic went to Spain for other reasons besides treatment on his hamstring



“I’ve heard of going to Germany, I’ve never heard of going to Spain… When they sent him overseas that was like you’re not going to be doing anything for a few weeks anyways,… pic.twitter.com/onUOap4Hkz — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 5, 2026

There had been early optimism around a shorter recovery window of four to six weeks, but the updated outlook suggests a more cautious approach. The team is prioritizing long term health over rushing him back during a critical stretch.

Dončić has made incremental progress, recently beginning to run during practice sessions. However, he has not yet been cleared for full contact, signaling that he remains in the early stages of rehabilitation relative to game readiness.

His absence will continue in the immediate term. Dončić has already been ruled out for Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scheduled for Thursday, May 7. The Lakers have officially designated him as week to week, leaving open the possibility of reassessment as the series progresses.

Without their star playmaker, Los Angeles faces added pressure to adjust on both ends of the floor. Dončić’s scoring, playmaking, and late game control have been central to the team’s postseason identity, making his absence a major factor in the matchup against a rising Thunder squad.

For now, the focus remains on recovery, with the organization balancing urgency against the risk of aggravating a key injury at a pivotal moment in the playoffs.