As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues, Michelob ULTRA has announced a job opportunity unlike any other in sports history. The brand is officially seeking a “Chief Trophy Officer” to deliver the Superior Player of the Match trophy during the tournament final on July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium. The lucky fan selected for this 90-minute role will receive $90,000 in compensation, along with two tickets to the final match.

Michelob ULTRA has partnered with global superstar Kevin Hart to rally fans for the search. “This really might be the best job in the world,” Hart said. “To go from being a fan watching at home to end up at the final match is something most people can only wish for.” The Chief Trophy Officer will be responsible for the “Superior Player of the Match” trophy, a newly designed masterpiece by artist Victor Solomon. The award, which features 104 faceted red crystals to represent every match in the tournament, will be awarded to a standout player after every game via a fan vote.

Candidates must be 21 or older and available to work on the day of the final. To apply, fans must submit a 90-second video explaining why they are the perfect fit for the role. Submissions can be uploaded at the official Michelob ULTRA website or shared on social media using the hashtag #ULTRACTO. Applications close on May 29, 2026. This initiative is part of Michelob ULTRA’s broader “Superior Access” platform, which will provide over $1 million in tickets and gear to soccer fans throughout the summer.