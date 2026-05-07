Global sportswear icon Reebok and Boston-based streetwear label Brain Child are set to release their first collaboration, the Reebok x Brain Child DMX Series 3000 “Red Nebula.” The limited edition sneaker debuts this Friday, May 8, 2026, with an exclusive launch event at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, followed by a wider release on Reebok.com on May 15.
Designed by Brain Child founder and MassArt alum Doug Ansine, the “Red Nebula” ($140 MSRP) serves as a personal homage to Ansine’s journey from Brockton to the forefront of industrial design. The colorway is inspired by the musical albums and soundtracks of his upbringing, using the birth of a star as a metaphor for artistic discovery. The sneaker features a matte leather upper, a multicolor gradient mesh, and silver reflective underlays reminiscent of vintage space suits. A galaxy-speckled insole connects the theme of cosmic exploration to human curiosity.
The launch at MassArt’s DMC building marks a full-circle moment for Ansine, who studied industrial design at the institution. The event will include a panel discussion for design students focused on the future of footwear and the impact of emerging designers. “Red Nebula represents the ignition,” Ansine stated. “It is the fiery spark when a new idea first takes shape.” The campaign mirrors this sentiment, blending studio photography and spherical forms to link the spark of inspiration to the vastness of a star’s creation.