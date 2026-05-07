The San Antonio Spurs answered Victor Wembanyama’s call for responsibility with a historic performance on Wednesday night, crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-95 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After setting a playoff record with 12 blocks in a Game 1 loss, Wembanyama focused on offensive aggression, tallying 19 points and 15 rebounds to even the series at 1-1.

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The victory marked the highest-scoring playoff game for the Spurs since 1983 and handed Minnesota the largest postseason defeat in its franchise history. San Antonio established dominance early by abandoning the perimeter-heavy approach of Game 1 in favor of a relentless interior attack. The Spurs outscored the Wolves 58-36 in the paint and 29-5 on the fast break, fueled by a 35-18 second-quarter “tsunami” that pushed the halftime lead to 24 points.

SPURS DROPPED 133 POINTS IN GAME 2 🔥



Their most points in a postseason game since 1983!



Series even at 1-1 in Round 2 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Xa0puUj8Qp — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2026

Stephon Castle led the supporting cast with 21 points and four assists, while De’Aaron Fox added 16 points on efficient 5-of-10 shooting. Seven Spurs reached double figures as the team shot 50% from the field and 41% from deep. In contrast, Minnesota struggled to find rhythm; Anthony Edwards was held to 12 points as the Wolves shot just 29.8% before halftime.

“Intensity to start the game,” Wembanyama said of the primary difference between the two contests. “It’s just that simple.” The series now shifts to Minneapolis for a pivotal Game 3 on Friday night.