In a historic move to address economic inequality, Stockton has become the first city in California to launch the pilot for the California Hope, Opportunity, Perseverance, and Empowerment (HOPE) for Children Trust Account Program. Vice Mayor Jason Lee and the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) joined forces with State Treasurer Fiona Ma on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to open self-directed financial pathways for the city’s foster youth.

The program is the first in the nation to provide $3,000 in unrestricted seed funding to foster youth who have been in the system for 18 months or longer, as well as children bereaved by COVID-19. These funds, accessible once the recipient turns 18, are intended to provide a foundation for wealth building and financial independence. Approximately 130 SUSD students in grades 6 through 12 attended the kickoff event to register for their accounts with one-on-one assistance.

Jason Lee’s SUSD Hope Trust Account & Calkinds Program Event at SUSD in Stockton, CA. Shot May 6, 2026. Photograph taken by Luis A. Flores | lfqphotoluis@lfqphoto.com(650) 746-8604http://www.lfqphoto.com/© lfqphoto 2010 – 2026 Jason Lee’s SUSD Hope Trust Account & Calkinds Program Event at SUSD in Stockton, CA. Shot May 6, 2026. Photograph taken by Luis A. Flores | lfqphotoluis@lfqphoto.com(650) 746-8604http://www.lfqphoto.com/© lfqphoto 2010 – 2026 Jason Lee’s SUSD Hope Trust Account & Calkinds Program Event at SUSD in Stockton, CA. Shot May 6, 2026. Photograph taken by Luis A. Flores | lfqphotoluis@lfqphoto.com(650) 746-8604http://www.lfqphoto.com/© lfqphoto 2010 – 2026 Jason Lee’s SUSD Hope Trust Account & Calkinds Program Event at SUSD in Stockton, CA. Shot May 6, 2026. Photograph taken by Luis A. Flores | lfqphotoluis@lfqphoto.com(650) 746-8604http://www.lfqphoto.com/© lfqphoto 2010 – 2026 Jason Lee’s SUSD Hope Trust Account & Calkinds Program Event at SUSD in Stockton, CA. Shot May 6, 2026. Photograph taken by Luis A. Flores | lfqphotoluis@lfqphoto.com(650) 746-8604http://www.lfqphoto.com/© lfqphoto 2010 – 2026 Jason Lee’s SUSD Hope Trust Account & Calkinds Program Event at SUSD in Stockton, CA. Shot May 6, 2026. Photograph taken by Luis A. Flores | lfqphotoluis@lfqphoto.com(650) 746-8604http://www.lfqphoto.com/© lfqphoto 2010 – 2026

“Stockton has always been a city that fights for its most vulnerable residents,” said Vice Mayor Jason Lee, a former foster youth himself. “I know firsthand what it means to navigate a system that wasn’t designed with your future in mind. That’s why I fought to bring this program to Stockton first.”

Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez noted that seeing students take ownership of their financial futures was a powerful step toward removing barriers to college savings and economic stability. Following this local pilot, the State Treasurer’s Office expects to roll out the initiative statewide to over 56,000 eligible children.