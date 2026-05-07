The Strange Wid’ It Tour is officially underway, as Tech N9ne and E-40, two of the most successful and influential independent artists in hip-hop history, bring their co-headlining run to cities across North America.

Already lighting up stages coast-to-coast since kicking off April 22, the tour has delivered explosive, high-energy performances, reaffirming both artists’ status as true architects of the independent grind. Today, fans can get an inside look at the first week on the road with a newly released recap video capturing the raw energy, fan connection, and behind-the-scenes moments from this historic run.

Uniting decades of influence, innovation, and independence, Tech N9ne and E-40 represent a blueprint for success outside the traditional label system. Their partnership on the Strange Wid’ It Tour is more than a co-headline. It’s a celebration of legacy, longevity, and ownership in hip-hop.

For a full month, the tour canvases the country, culminating in a massive hometown finale for Tech N9ne on May 24 at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, MO. Strange Music standout and Omaha, Nebraska native, King Iso, joins as special guest, setting the tone each night with a show-stopping performance he has become famous for.

Fans can expect career-spanning sets from both icons. Tech N9ne continues to showcase material from his acclaimed 5816 Forest album alongside a deep catalog of rapid-fire anthems and fan favorites. E-40 counters with a lineup of Bay Area classics and signature hits that have defined his decades-long run as one of rap’s most original voices.

Beyond the tour, Tech N9ne will take center stage this summer in his hometown as part of the FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City, performing on June 12 and July 11, further solidifying his role as a cultural ambassador for Kansas City on a global platform.

TOUR DATES

May 5 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

May 6 – Medford, OR – Bi-Mart Amphitheater

May 8 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

May 9 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

May 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

May 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

May 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

May 15 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

May 16 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

May 17 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Music Hall

May 19 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

May 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe

May 22 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

May 23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

May 24 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre