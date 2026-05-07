Young Thug Speaks on Rich Homie Quan Bond, Addresses Years of Distance

Young Thug is opening up about his history with Rich Homie Quan, offering a personal reflection that pushes back on long-standing narratives about their split.

In a recent social media post, Thug shared an old photo from their early rise, revisiting a partnership that helped define a moment in Atlanta hip-hop. Alongside the image, he wrote, “Never switched on u brada always road with u what happened,” pairing the message with emotional emojis.

Young thug says he never switched sides on rich homie Quan pic.twitter.com/5b0M6Ub9wi — STREETWORK85NAWF 💫 (@Streetwork85N) May 5, 2026

The post arrives after years of speculation about what led to their separation. The two artists were central figures in the Rich Gang movement and surged in popularity in 2014 with their breakout hit “Lifestyle.” As their careers expanded, both artists shifted focus to solo work, gradually stepping away from their joint momentum.

Thug has previously indicated that their distance was less about conflict and more about growth, as each pursued individual paths in the industry. Still, the lack of a public reunion became a lingering topic among fans.

Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died unexpectedly while building renewed momentum in his career. His passing intensified reflection around the relationship, particularly given signs that both artists had been open to reconnecting. In an interview shortly before his death, Quan suggested a willingness to revisit their bond, even if new music was uncertain.

Thug has since spoken candidly about regret over the timing, including during a livestream conversation with Adin Ross, where he acknowledged wishing they had repaired things sooner.

He has also paid tribute through performance. During a major set at Coachella, Thug revisited several of their collaborative tracks, a gesture that resonated with fans who still connect deeply to their shared catalog.

The renewed attention highlights the lasting influence of their brief but impactful run, while adding a more personal layer to a story long shaped by distance and unanswered questions.