Oak Cliff native ABM Benji has released the official music video for her rising single, “Let’s Get To It,” featuring Ratchet Lo. The track has quickly gained traction on Mediabase, securing rotation at top stations in Dallas and Memphis, as well as on SiriusXM. It recently broke into the top 50 most added songs on the urban charts.

Following her breakthrough hit “Clock It” with Finesse2Tymes, the Dallas artist continues to showcase her raw Southern energy and street-rooted authenticity. “Let’s Get To It” reinforces her versatility and hunger within the industry. With a career launched in 2018, ABM Benji is rapidly becoming a dominant voice in Texas hip hop.