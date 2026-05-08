Grammy-winning R&B artist Ambré has returned with her latest single, “Laugh later, Cry now,” released via Roc Nation Distribution on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The track opens with a haunting reflection on shattered innocence and stained memories, immediately pulling listeners into an emotionally charged space.

Inspired by peyote—the “caterpillar cocoon”—the song mirrors a transformative journey defined by hope and disillusionment. Ambré’s New Orleans roots ground the enchanting melody, infusing her most vulnerable confession to date with the city’s cultural depth. “A thousand times thought we had something good, maybe it’s good for nothing,” she sings, capturing the tension of a fractured connection. Following the success of her 2022 project 3000°, this new release marks a bold step into her next creative chapter, blending psychedelic inspiration with raw, soulful storytelling.