Legendary emcee AZ has officially released Doe Or Die III, the highly anticipated final installment of his iconic trilogy. Now available on all streaming platforms via Mass Appeal, the project arrives exactly 30 years after his 1995 debut established him as one of hip-hop’s most technical and respected lyricists.

The album marks a monumental full-circle moment, reuniting AZ with Nas on the aptly titled track “Surprise.” The two titans, whose partnership began with AZ’s historic appearance on Illmatic, lead a master class in veteran lyricism. Alongside the album release, AZ has debuted the official music video for “Uniqueness,” a sharp, reflective track that highlights his signature virtuosic flow.

Doe Or Die III features an elite lineup of collaborators and producers, including Jadakiss, Mumu Fresh, Amar Noir (AZ’s son), Bink!, and Mike & Keys.