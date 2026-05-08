Bay Area legend E-40 has joined forces with frequent collaborators Cousin Fik and Hitta Slim to form the new rap supergroup, The Assembly. The trio officially released their 10-song self-titled debut album on Friday, April 17, 2026, via Sick Wid It Records and Timeless Master Ent. The project serves as an unfiltered convergence of the Bay’s foundational codes: hustle, independence, and unwavering resilience.

Across the project, the trio moves with a high-octane urgency, blending heavy basslines with trunk-rattling production. The lead single, “The Game” featuring Stresmatic, set the tone for the album’s “all gas, no brakes” philosophy. While fans dive into the group effort, E-40 is also preparing for his next solo endeavor, a massive double-disc album. In February 2026, he made a memorable appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show to unveil the artwork for both projects and participate in the show’s viral “spirit tunnel.”

The release coincides with a landmark year for the multiplatinum artist, who is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic album, My Ghetto Report Card. Earlier this year, E-40 delivered a high-energy performance of his hits at the NFL Honors on Peacock. Currently, he is co-headlining the “Strange Wid It Tour” alongside Tech N9ne—his first full-length tour in over a decade—which is set to conclude on May 24 in Kansas City.



