Global superstar French Montana has joined forces with Max B and Rick Ross for their latest single and music video, “SMOKING PART II.” Released on Friday, May 8, 2026, the track bridges the iconic Coke Wave era with high-octane modern energy. The record serves as the final preview of the highly anticipated collaborative album, Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers, which is set to arrive on May 22 via Coke Boys Records.

The single arrives following a historic head-to-head battle between French Montana and Rick Ross for Complex Verzuz. During the live Apple Music stream, the two titans performed legendary hits like “Hustlin’” and “Unforgettable.” French Montana ultimately secured a 10-9 victory according to fan voting. The night’s highlight featured a surprise appearance by Max B, who joined the duo for the debut live performance of “SMOKING PART II.”

Directed by Kid Art, the official music video features a sleek, cinematic world defined by minimalism and futuristic luxury. The trio currently dominates the airwaves, with “Minks In Miami” reaching the Top 10 on Urban Radio. Meanwhile, their independent hit “Ever Since U Left Me” recently spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts and surpassed 36 million global streams. With the release of Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers just weeks away, French Montana and Max B continue to prove their enduring influence on hip-hop culture.