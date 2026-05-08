HoodTrophy Bino Releases Captivating New Album “Made a Way”

Rising heavy-hitter HoodTrophy Bino is back with his most high-stakes project yet, Made a Way. This 11-track album is a blueprint for survival and a testament to the hustle, capturing a definitive moment in Bino’s journey where growth, fatherhood, and the weight of the streets collide.

Made a Way is pure resilience. Bino moves beyond just celebrating wins, choosing instead to pull back the curtain on the grit required to elevate and the price of staying on top. As Bino puts it, “This project is my life. Everything I went through, everything I’m still dealing with… God really made a way for me.”

The project kicks off with “The Real,” a stark, no-filter intro that sets a tone of unapologetic honesty. From there, Bino locks in with the project’s heartbeat, “God Made a Way,” an introspective anthem of faith over aMetro Boomin beat. “Hard Enough” featuring NoCap and “One Chance” with Big Sad 1900 deliver that raw, grounded perspective the community demands. Meanwhile, Bino shows a different side of his artistry on “Letter to My Daughter” featuring Lefty Gunplay.“Dance With These Bands” brings a high-octane, rhythmic energy ready to take over the club and social feeds, while melodic crossover tracks like “When We Land ft. Luh Kel” and “My Way” ft. KeyKinya prove he can pivot seamlessly between the trenches and the charts. The album rounds out with “Die for Bino” and “Blast Off,” double-downing on themes of loyalty and transformation. With a powerhouse lineup including NoCap, Big Sad 1900, Lefty Gunplay, Luh Kel, Mike Jay, and Kai Bands, Made a Way expands Bino’s sonic footprint without losing the authentic West Coast soul that put him on the map.

Coming off a massive wave of momentum with millions of views on YouTube and an exploding social presence, HoodTrophy Bino is no longer just a rising name, he is one of the most compelling voices leading the new era of West Coast hip-hop. Next up, he is set to perform at Rolling Loud in Orlando on May 8th and on the “School’s Out” Tour with Shordie Shordie.

Tracklist:

1. The Real

2. God Made a Way

3. Hard Enough (feat. NoCap)

4. Letter to My Daughter (feat. Lefty Gunplay)

5. Real Bad (feat. Mike Jay)

6. When We Land (feat. Luh Kel)

7. Blast Off

8. One Chance (feat. Big Sad 1900)

9. Dance With These Bands (feat. Kai Bands)

10. Die for Bino

11. My Way (feat. Key Kinya)

From gang life to global stages, Hoodtrophy Bino’s journey is one of transformation. After meeting Soulja Boy while incarcerated and later joining S.O.D.M.G., he turned adversity into ambition — touring nationwide and sharing his story through the acclaimed documentary Breaking the Generational Curse. His recent performances include touring with Soulja Boy, appearing alongside him at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, opening for Trippie Redd at the Toyota Arena, and for Chris Brown in Las Vegas. Bino has also been featured on major platforms including The Breakfast Club, On The Radar, HotNewHipHop, Lyrical Lemonade, and No Jumper. Breakout singles “I Want Her” featuring Kalan.FrFr and “Falling For You” further solidified his national presence, earning airplay across SiriusXM The Heat, Power 106, Power 105.1, and 96.1 The Beat, among others.

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