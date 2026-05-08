KING CANGIN is a Brooklyn-born artist with a sound rooted in New York and a perspective built beyond it. His music blends gritty boom bap with a deeper sense of purpose, drawing from the city’s raw energy as well as his time in Southeast Asia and the internal shift that came with it.

Before music, CANGIN was a teacher. Before that, he was navigating a life filled with pressure, setbacks, and survival. Everything changed after open knee surgery forced him to slow down and re-evaluate his path. That moment became the starting point, not just for his music, but for the mindset behind it.

His breakout project, Brooklyn Buddha, is the clearest expression of that evolution. The album merges street reality with spiritual awareness, balancing aggression and calm in a way that reflects both sides of his identity. It’s not just a concept, it’s a perspective.

The project features standout collaborations with Big Body Bes, Termanology, Lord Sko and Fly Deff placing CANGIN alongside artists who represent the next wave of authentic, independent hip-hop.

What separates KING CANGIN isn’t just the sound, it’s his presence. There’s intention behind the bars, confidence in the delivery, and a life lived behind every line.

Follow King Cangin on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/kingcangin?igsh=ejNpZDI2YWt5djZu