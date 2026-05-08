Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Drug Trafficking Charges

Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, is once again facing criminal charges after being arrested in Orange County, Florida on allegations tied to drug trafficking, according to official booking records.

The 28-year-old artist was being held at the Orange County Jail as of Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet released key details surrounding the case, including what specific controlled substance is allegedly involved or the circumstances that led to the arrest.

Law enforcement officials have also not provided information regarding bail, an initial court appearance, or whether legal representation has been formally entered in the case.

The latest arrest adds to a growing list of legal challenges for the South Florida rapper, whose career has repeatedly intersected with the criminal justice system across multiple jurisdictions.

In a prior case in 2023, Kapri was arrested in Broward County on allegations that included cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence, and probation violations. Despite those proceedings, he remained active in the music industry, continuing to release material and make public appearances while the case moved through the courts.

In 2022, he was also taken into custody on separate allegations involving oxycodone trafficking and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. That arrest additionally included citations for driving with an expired license and an expired vehicle registration.

While Kapri has maintained a steady presence in hip-hop through charting releases and collaborations, his legal issues have continued to follow him throughout his career, often resurfacing alongside new music cycles or public appearances.

As of now, officials have not indicated when more information about the current Orange County case will be released, and no formal court timeline has been announced. The investigation remains ongoing.