MONÉT MERCHAND The Global Pop Arrival Has Officially Begun 

MONÉT MERCHAND LANDS AT #9 AS HER BREAKOUT RECORD “KOKORO” ENTERS THE iTUNES TOP 10 GLOBAL ALONGSIDE MICHAEL JACKSON, JUSTIN BIEBER, OLIVIA RODRIGO, BRUNO MARS, AND LADY GAGA

A new era of Global independent pop has entered the room and her name is MONÉT MERCHAND.

With her breakout record storming into the iTunes Top 10 alongside Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. MONÉT MERCHAND is rapidly emerging as one of the most talked-about independent pop artists building outside the traditional music industry system.

Fueled by her intentional art and Vocals gravitating towards international media attention, expanding streaming traction, and a growing global fanbase, MONÉT MERCHAND has begun carving out a lane entirely of her own. One defined by fearless artistry, luxury aesthetics, emotional storytelling, and worldwide ambition.

What makes this moment especially significant is that MONÉT MERCHAND’s rise has been built independently.

No major label machine.

No manufactured co-signs.

No traditional gatekeeping.

Just vision, strategy, consistency, and music connecting across borders.

From New York to London, Japan to Toronto and now increasingly spreading the heat across Africa with 3.7 Million Streams and growing on Boom-play traction MONÉT MERCHAND’s momentum is evolving into a truly international movement powered by streaming culture, independent media ecosystems, digital visibility, and audience connection.

As listeners continue discovering “KOKORO” across platforms globally, the artist’s growing presence is beginning to bridge the gap between emerging independent culture and larger mainstream conversations.

And the wave continues to build.

“KOKORO” has become more than a breakout single.

It has become a statement:

that independent artists can create global impact without waiting for industry permission.

The visual world surrounding MONÉT MERCHAND has also become a defining part of her appeal.

Luxury femininity.

Dark pop mystique.

Cinematic imagery.

High-fashion energy.

Emotional vulnerability.

Global storytelling.

Every visual feels intentional.

Her rollout feels immersive.

Every release expands the universe surrounding the artist.

Fans are no longer simply discovering MONÉT MERCHAND.

You are entering her World.

Media outlets across the independent music landscape continue documenting the acceleration surrounding the artist, including:

• chart momentum

• growing YouTube engagement

• expanding streaming visibility

• international press coverage

• and increasing recognition of MONÉT MERCHAND as a rising force redefining independent pop success

Industry observers have increasingly described MONÉT MERCHAND as:

“a pioneering force for independent artists”

and

“an artist rewriting the modern global breakout formula in real time.”

And the next chapter is already beginning.

Following the momentum surrounding “KOKORO,” MONÉT MERCHAND is now preparing the arrival of her upcoming singles:

SPRING FEVER (BE MINE) and SO IN2 U

Both records continue expanding the sonic and visual identity surrounding MONÉT MERCHAND while pushing her deeper into global pop territory ahead of her next international rollout phase.

With continued media expansion, visual campaigns, streaming growth, radio pushes, and international chart targeting planned throughout the year, MONÉT MERCHAND is positioning herself not simply as another emerging artist; Monèt is defining independent Star voicing in the next era of global pop.

The arrival is no longer approaching.

The arrival is here.

Connect:

Linktree.com/IAMMonetMerchand

