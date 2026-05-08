6LACK and Young Thug are getting all in their feelings this Friday with the release of their latest single, “Ashin’ the Blunt.” The song, which was released today along with a companion visual ahead of 6LACK’s upcoming album Love Is The New Gangsta, which is set to drop May 22 via LVRN and Interscope Records. Produced by Oz (who has worked on projects for Drake, Future, Travis Scot, Kendrick Lamar) and Reske (who has worked with Vince Staples, Joji, and others), the track blends introspective lyricism with layered production, showcasing both artists reflecting on love and personal growth.

With lyrics such as “Can’t go out the house, can’t look at the sun, ashin’ the blunt,” the song blends romanticism and nostalgia over a hypnotic beat as 6LACK takes Thug into his world, allowing listeners to see him in a new form, vulnerable and speaking about love in a different way as both men look inward.

The song is reflective of 6LACK’s upcoming album which centers on themes of self-discovery, healing, and emotional honesty, with the Grammy-nominated artist exploring identity, relationships, and personal evolution as an artist, father, and individual. Emphasizing vulnerability and authenticity, the project presents love as a transformative force that extends beyond romance into friendship, community, and self-acceptance.

The album follows 6LACK’s 2023 album Since I Have A Lover and is already generating strong critical attention. The album marks a stylistic progression from the artist’s earlier work, incorporating soulful melodies, atmospheric sounds, and stripped-down moments that highlight his storytelling. More than just a new album, the project represents a pivotal moment in his career- offering a deeper, more reflective body of work while continuing to shape the modern R&B and hip-hop landscape.

Young Thug dropped his comeback album UY Scuti in 2025, which marked a major return to music and included tracks like “Money on Money” and “Miss My Dogs.” Following a performance at Coachella, he’s already teasing another project titled DBC (“Day Before Coachella”) and also hinting at a possible upcoming tour.

“Ashin the Blunt” can be listened to here and on most streaming services and the video can be watched on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJjSz3UlYnk.