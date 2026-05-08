Philadelphia-based DJ, producer, and cultural architect Sibby Liv has officially released her latest single, Bare Minimaa, a high-energy anthem taking aim at modern dating culture. Released on Friday, May 1, 2026, the track serves as a bold rejection of “situationships” and late-night mixed signals, urging listeners to demand more than the absolute minimum.

Produced by Sibby Liv herself and mastered by Vad, Bare Minimaa is a sonic fusion of Jersey club drill and dancehall attitude. The record is packed with witty, social media-ready one-liners like “plan the date or let me be” and “I’m on DND, don’t bother me.” As the lead single from her upcoming project, Planet Sex, the song explores themes of self-worth and pleasure through a global lens, solidifying Sibby’s evolution from a live performer to a creative studio force.

The cultural impact of the single will extend to the stage on Friday, May 16, 2026, when Sibby Liv headlines the first all-women lineup of the Suga Spice Rave. Part of Philly Music Month in partnership with the Philadelphia Music Alliance, the event at Margolis will feature DJ 2FA, Lil2Hood, and Jasmine Solano. With a community already built through her All Spice World Dance platform, Sibby Liv is using Bare Minimaa to turn a personal standard into a collective movement.