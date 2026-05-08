Tennessee’s political landscape shifted dramatically this week after Governor Bill Lee approved a controversial congressional redistricting plan that erases the state’s lone majority-Black district and could hand Republicans control of all nine of Tennessee’s U.S. House seats.
The legislation was signed May 7 after a tense three-day special session dominated by protests, Democratic walkouts, and accusations of racial discrimination. The Republican supermajority pushed the proposal through shortly after repealing a decades-old state restriction that barred lawmakers from redrawing congressional maps between federal census cycles.
The old map centered Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District in Memphis and Shelby County, preserving a majority-Black district that consistently elected Democrats. Under the new configuration, Shelby County is divided among three separate congressional districts, dispersing Memphis voters across broader Republican-leaning regions. Davidson County, home to Nashville, also saw expanded fragmentation, moving from four congressional districts to five.
Democratic lawmakers repeatedly argued the redraw was designed to weaken Black political influence ahead of the 2026 elections.
State Sen. London Lamar delivered emotional remarks during debate, comparing the effort to a revival of Jim Crow-era tactics. Rep. Justin J. Pearson argued the unusual mid-decade redraw was intended to dilute Black voting power outside the normal census process.
Sen. Jeff Yarbro said the special session itself was “without question illegal,” while Rep. Ronnie Glynn criticized the speed of the process and warned voters could face confusion before the August primaries.
Rep. Antonio Parkinson condemned the breakup of Memphis representation and floated the idea that the city should “secede” from the state in protest.
Outside the Capitol, demonstrators packed committee rooms and hallways throughout the session. Several protesters were removed by law enforcement, including the brother of Pearson.
The NAACP Tennessee State Conference filed a lawsuit late Thursday in Davidson County Chancery Court, alleging the process violated both state law and constitutional protections.
Longtime Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen called the plan a “corrupt power grab” and vowed to challenge it in court.
Republican leaders defended the redraw as a lawful partisan strategy following a recent Supreme Court ruling weakening portions of the Voting Rights Act. They also acknowledged the special session came after pressure from President Donald Trump to strengthen a Republican “Red Wall” before November’s elections.