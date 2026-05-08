Tennessee’s political landscape shifted dramatically this week after Governor Bill Lee approved a controversial congressional redistricting plan that erases the state’s lone majority-Black district and could hand Republicans control of all nine of Tennessee’s U.S. House seats.

⚡️ WATCH — JUST NOW — 99% white Tennessee House Republicans pass a racist 9-0 map stripping majority Black Memphis of congressional representation pic.twitter.com/OYwTWZK2i1 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 7, 2026

The legislation was signed May 7 after a tense three-day special session dominated by protests, Democratic walkouts, and accusations of racial discrimination. The Republican supermajority pushed the proposal through shortly after repealing a decades-old state restriction that barred lawmakers from redrawing congressional maps between federal census cycles.

The mood on the ground in Tennessee today. pic.twitter.com/DBjSuzAh6H — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 7, 2026

The old map centered Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District in Memphis and Shelby County, preserving a majority-Black district that consistently elected Democrats. Under the new configuration, Shelby County is divided among three separate congressional districts, dispersing Memphis voters across broader Republican-leaning regions. Davidson County, home to Nashville, also saw expanded fragmentation, moving from four congressional districts to five.

BREAKING — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed the new 9-0 congressional map into law.



🔴 +1 GOP

🔵 -1 DEM pic.twitter.com/jQNd3YnFlY — VoteHub (@VoteHub) May 7, 2026

Democratic lawmakers repeatedly argued the redraw was designed to weaken Black political influence ahead of the 2026 elections.

State Sen. London Lamar delivered emotional remarks during debate, comparing the effort to a revival of Jim Crow-era tactics. Rep. Justin J. Pearson argued the unusual mid-decade redraw was intended to dilute Black voting power outside the normal census process.

Rep. Justin Pearson is assaulted by a law enforcement officer in the Tennessee state capitol, and rightfully gives him an earful pic.twitter.com/ORzsTZZbWe — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) May 7, 2026

Sen. Jeff Yarbro said the special session itself was “without question illegal,” while Rep. Ronnie Glynn criticized the speed of the process and warned voters could face confusion before the August primaries.

My speech on the Tennessee House Floor today as our state voted to eliminate Memphis's only majority Black congressional district. https://t.co/D5VYN9cJnN — Justin J. Pearson (@Justinjpearson) May 7, 2026

Rep. Antonio Parkinson condemned the breakup of Memphis representation and floated the idea that the city should “secede” from the state in protest.

Outside the Capitol, demonstrators packed committee rooms and hallways throughout the session. Several protesters were removed by law enforcement, including the brother of Pearson.

Tennessee is finding out what happens when you try to take away the rights of black voters by gutting the Voting Rights Act.Republicans think that this outrage will just go away quietly,but it doesn’t look like it will so they better be prepared for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/Nj8rcpXD0J — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 8, 2026

The NAACP Tennessee State Conference filed a lawsuit late Thursday in Davidson County Chancery Court, alleging the process violated both state law and constitutional protections.

Longtime Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen called the plan a “corrupt power grab” and vowed to challenge it in court.

Republican leaders defended the redraw as a lawful partisan strategy following a recent Supreme Court ruling weakening portions of the Voting Rights Act. They also acknowledged the special session came after pressure from President Donald Trump to strengthen a Republican “Red Wall” before November’s elections.