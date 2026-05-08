Rising star That Mexican OT has returned with his latest single, “La Cumbia de Virgil,” a high-energy track that bridges Texas rap with traditional Tejano rhythms. Released via Capitol Records, the song features OT’s signature fast-paced flow, switching effortlessly between English and Spanish over a speaker-knocking Cumbia beat.

The single serves as a tribute to his heritage and a preview of his upcoming album, Sophie’s Son. Named after his late mother, the project promises to blend witty, party-positive tracks with deeply personal reflections. “Southside of Texas where we swangin’ and we bangin’,” OT rhymes, solidifying his role as a torchbearer for the modern Texan sound. Following hits like “Need That” and “Still Virgil,” this latest release confirms that the Bay City rapper is ready to dominate the summer charts with his unique cultural fusion.