The Oklahoma City Thunder are tightening their grip on the Western Conference semifinals after a decisive 125-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, extending their series lead to 2-0.

"LeBron has the worst whistle of any star player I've ever seen."



—JJ Redick on LeBron James not getting foul calls pic.twitter.com/kBbtBhALI1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2026

Los Angeles carried a narrow 58-57 edge into halftime and appeared poised for a bounce-back effort, but the momentum disappeared quickly after the break. Oklahoma City erupted in the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 36-22 and taking full control of the matchup heading into the final period.

The Thunder have beaten the Lakers by at least 15 points 5 times this season (regular season and playoffs).



That's the most 15-point wins in a season for any team against the Lakers since the 1976 merger 😲 pic.twitter.com/VRwEsyIFzU — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 8, 2026

The Thunder overwhelmed Los Angeles with balanced scoring and crisp offensive execution, finishing the night shooting 56 percent from the floor. Defensive pressure also became a major factor, as the Lakers committed 21 turnovers that repeatedly fueled Oklahoma City fast breaks and second-chance opportunities.

Austin Reaves and the Lakers WENT OFF on the refs after the game…



OKC was watching and laughing at them 😂 pic.twitter.com/TXMlCvOvhN — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 8, 2026

Tension mounted late as frustration over officiating became visible on the Lakers bench. Austin Reaves was seen “airing grievances” with officials after the final buzzer, while LeBron James declined to address officiating questions following the loss.

The Lakers continue to operate without injured star Luka Dončić, who remains sidelined with a hamstring issue. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, has maintained its dominance despite missing Jalen Williams for a third consecutive game because of a hamstring injury of his own.

The victory keeps the Thunder perfect this postseason at 6-0. It also marks Oklahoma City’s sixth straight win over Los Angeles this season when combining regular season and playoff meetings.

With the series shifting to Los Angeles, the Lakers now face growing pressure to regroup quickly before the Thunder move within one win of the conference finals.