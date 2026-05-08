Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, spent part of the week in an Atlanta courtroom as he defended himself in a copyright case connected to his 2021 Donda listening event.

Ye cracked a joke while testifying in court today during a ‘DONDA’ copyright trial ⚖️



While going over his career accolades, his attorney asked whether he won a Grammy for “Brothers in Paris.”



Ye replied: “What’s the real name?”



The courtroom gallery reportedly broke out in… pic.twitter.com/Y8slTgpTRN — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 6, 2026

The dispute stems from allegations brought by producers DJ Khalil, Sam Barsh, John Mease, and Dan Seeff, who argue that Ye used elements of their composition “MSD PT2” without proper authorization. They claim portions of the work were incorporated into an unreleased track referred to as the “Hurricane Demo,” which was previewed during the large-scale stadium rollout tied to the album’s launch.

At the center of the legal question is whether the sample clearance process was properly completed before the material was used in a public-facing performance that helped define the DONDA release campaign. While the arguments remained focused on licensing details and industry practice, the atmosphere in court occasionally shifted in tone as Ye’s broader cultural presence loomed over the proceedings.

One moment briefly lightened the otherwise technical testimony. During questioning, Ye’s attorney referred to the Grammy-winning collaboration with JAY-Z using the censored title “Brothers in Paris.” Ye paused before replying, “What’s the real name?” The exchange drew laughter in the courtroom, temporarily breaking the procedural rhythm of the hearing. According to accounts from inside the room, the levity faded quickly as questioning returned to sampling documentation and clearance protocols.

Ye maintained throughout his testimony that his team followed established industry standards when incorporating outside material into the project’s presentation. The focus of his defense remained on process, asserting that appropriate steps were taken before any related content was used during the event rollout.

After the brief moment of humor, proceedings returned to the central dispute over intellectual property rights, with both sides continuing to examine how the material in question was handled in the lead-up to one of the most widely watched music events of the year.