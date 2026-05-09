Grammy-nominated West Coast visionary Blxst has officially announced his next album, Labor of Love, scheduled for release on June 12, 2026, via EMPIRE. Shifting away from the character-driven narrative of his 2024 project, I’ll Always Come Find You, this new body of work is fully self-produced and prioritizes unfiltered, real-life experiences.

The album explores the discipline required to balance a high-profile music career with the responsibilities of fatherhood. “This album represents where I am right now in this phase of my life,” Blxst shared. “Everything is authentically me.” An accompanying trailer reinforces this message, showcasing various people—from hairstylists to chefs—engaging in their own versions of “love as labor.”

To celebrate the announcement, Blxst will host a community pop-up this Sunday, May 10, at Harun Coffee in Leimert Park. From 12 to 2 PM, the artist will offer free coffee to mothers as a tribute to their dedication. Featuring the latest single “Day After Day,” Labor of Love promises to be Blxst’s most vulnerable and intentional project to date.