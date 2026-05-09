The “Coke Wave” legacy has officially entered a new era. Today, 3x Grammy-nominated, diamond-certified artist and entrepreneur French Montana reunited with the legendary Max B and “The Boss” Rick Ross for their latest single and music video, “SMOKING PART II.”

The track serves as a massive bridge between the grit of the original Coke Wave era and the larger-than-life energy of 2026. It is the latest offering from French and Max’s highly anticipated collaborative album, Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers, which is set to hit the streets on May 22nd via Coke Boys Records in partnership with Defiant Records/EMG.

A Verzuz Victory Lap

The single arrives with impeccable timing, following a historic head-to-head battle on Complex Verzuz between French Montana and Rick Ross. Streamed live on Apple Music, the two rap titans traded blows with era-defining anthems like Ross’ “Hustlin’” and French’s global hit “Unforgettable.”

In a moment that shut down social media, French brought out the “Silver Surfer” himself, Max B, as a surprise guest. The trio delivered the debut performance of “SMOKING PART II,” reminding the world of the chemistry that previously propelled their hit “Minks In Miami” into the Top 10 on Urban Radio.

Cinematic Visuals by Kid Art

The official music video, directed by the visionary Kid Art, translates the track’s energy into a sleek, stylized world. Eschewing traditional hip-hop tropes for a more “bold style choice,” the visual is set against stark black backdrops where the trio delivers their verses amidst swirling clouds of smoke and surreal, futuristic elements. The aesthetic is a masterclass in understated command, balancing minimalist sets with the high-fashion, luxury styling that has become a hallmark of French Montana’s visual identity.

Dominating the Charts Independently

The momentum leading up to Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers has been nothing short of undeniable. French Montana and Max B are currently on an absolute tear, with two singles simultaneously sitting in the Top 10 on Urban Radio: “Minks In Miami” and the viral juggernaut “Ever Since U Left Me.”

The latter has proven to be a certified smash:

No. 1 on Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts for two consecutive weeks.

on Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts for two consecutive weeks. The No. 1 song on Rhythmic Radio in the U.S. during the first week of April.

on Rhythmic Radio in the U.S. during the first week of April. Current entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 36 million global streams.

with over 36 million global streams. The music video has already surpassed 23 million views and continues to climb.

What makes this run even more impressive is the “pure soul” and grit behind the numbers—all of these milestones were achieved independently, without the backing of a major label.

A Legacy Cemented

As we look toward the May 22nd release of Wave Gods 2, “SMOKING PART II” stands as a testament to the enduring influence of the Wave. With the “Shakespearean pen” of Max B reunited with French’s global reach and Rick Ross’ unmatched presence, the Cosmo Brothers are ready to redefine the geography of the genre once again.

“SMOKING PART II” is available now on all platforms. Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers arrives May 22nd.