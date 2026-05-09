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Odds Surge for Yeat, 21 Savage, and Carti on Drake’s ‘Iceman’

May 9, 2026
Shawn Grant

As the May 15 release date for Drake’s highly anticipated ninth studio album, Iceman, rapidly approaches, speculation regarding the project’s guest list has reached a fever pitch. To help fans navigate the rumors, VegasInsider.com has officially released betting odds for potential featured artists, placing Yeat at the top of the leaderboard with a +150 line (40% implied probability).

Yeat’s position is bolstered by his appearance in recent Iceman livestream previews, specifically the track “Dog House,” which also featured Julia Wolf (+900). Close behind are frequent collaborators 21 Savage and Playboi Carti, both sitting at +400. Their odds are bolstered by their inclusion in early promotional snippets and a long history of successful collaborations with the OVO founder, including Her Loss and “Pain 1993.”

The odds also highlight OVO Sound staples like PARTYNEXTDOOR (+1150) and rising talent Pimmie (+1500). Interestingly, Sexyy Red (+1150) has seen a surge in interest after her photo was spotted in the official Iceman booklet. Beyond established ties, the list enters “long-shot” territory with PinkPantheress (+1900), who was recently seen signing Iceman merchandise, and The Game (+1900), who was spotted in Toronto during the album’s final mixing stages.

At the bottom of the board, legends Lauryn Hill and Sade remain aspirational bets at +9900. With Drake set to host Iceman: Episode 4 on May 14, fans are eager to see which of these favorites will survive the final tracklist cut.

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