As the May 15 release date for Drake’s highly anticipated ninth studio album, Iceman, rapidly approaches, speculation regarding the project’s guest list has reached a fever pitch. To help fans navigate the rumors, VegasInsider.com has officially released betting odds for potential featured artists, placing Yeat at the top of the leaderboard with a +150 line (40% implied probability).

Yeat’s position is bolstered by his appearance in recent Iceman livestream previews, specifically the track “Dog House,” which also featured Julia Wolf (+900). Close behind are frequent collaborators 21 Savage and Playboi Carti, both sitting at +400. Their odds are bolstered by their inclusion in early promotional snippets and a long history of successful collaborations with the OVO founder, including Her Loss and “Pain 1993.”

The odds also highlight OVO Sound staples like PARTYNEXTDOOR (+1150) and rising talent Pimmie (+1500). Interestingly, Sexyy Red (+1150) has seen a surge in interest after her photo was spotted in the official Iceman booklet. Beyond established ties, the list enters “long-shot” territory with PinkPantheress (+1900), who was recently seen signing Iceman merchandise, and The Game (+1900), who was spotted in Toronto during the album’s final mixing stages.

At the bottom of the board, legends Lauryn Hill and Sade remain aspirational bets at +9900. With Drake set to host Iceman: Episode 4 on May 14, fans are eager to see which of these favorites will survive the final tracklist cut.