Fear of God and Adidas have unveiled the final release of their groundbreaking five-year collaboration with the launch of the Athletics III Basketball in Cinder. More than just a new silhouette, this release marks the conclusion of a partnership defined by architectural design and elite performance engineering.
The III Basketball represents the most refined articulation of Jerry Lorenzo’s vision for the brand. Weighing only 360 grams, it is the lightest and most technically advanced expression in the Fear of God Athletics line to date. The shoe features a bottom-loaded shank for balanced torsion control and an evolved Lightstrike platform for responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper ensures athletes can move without restriction, embodying a philosophy where design serves purpose over decoration.
“The III Basketball is the fulfillment of a promise,” said Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God. “Over the last five years, we’ve pursued honesty in design while creating tools for the athlete that feel essential rather than excessive.”
The Cinder colorway follows the earlier Wonder Alumina debut and features a reimagined Three Stripes motif that balances Adidas’ heritage with Lorenzo’s signature minimalist aesthetic. While this marks the end of the joint basketball silhouette program, both brands describe the closing as a reflection of mutual respect and innovation through refinement.
Priced at $180 USD, the Fear of God Athletics III Basketball in Cinder is available starting today, May 6, 2026, via the Adidas CONFIRMED app, official brand websites, and select premium global retailers.