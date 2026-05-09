Rap Snacks and BlockWork TV have announced a strategic partnership to launch a six city national talent search, aiming to find the next unsigned rapper to grace a signature chip bag. The tour kicks off on May 22, 2026, in Atlanta, visiting major hubs to identify the hottest emerging talent in the country.

The initiative will select 25 artists per city, crowning one winner at each stop. These six winners will collaborate on Mixtape Vol. 1, with one ultimate national champion receiving their own Rap Snacks and BlockWork TV chip bag. This prize offers unparalleled exposure, as the brand is distributed in major retailers like Target and Costco.

“We built Rap Snacks by betting on hip hop before anybody else would,” said James Lindsay, Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks. “Now we’re betting on the next generation.” BlockWork TV founder Taqone Jerido added that the goal is to provide artists a platform that helps them grow beyond just music.

In addition to the retail deal, winners will receive custom brand kits and QR code integration on packaging to link fans directly to their music. As the most distributed Black owned snack brand in the United States, Rap Snacks continues to bridge the gap between hip hop culture and consumer products. Production begins immediately following the finalization of each city’s roster. Artists interested in competing can submit their materials to the official partnership portal.