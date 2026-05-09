Multihyphenate star Teyana Taylor has teamed up with rap icon Wale for the official remix of her single “Bed of Roses,” out today, May 8, 2026, via Def Jam Recordings. The collaboration follows their showstopping live debut of the track at the 2026 Billboard Women In Music event, where Taylor was honored with the prestigious Visionary Award.

The remix breathes new life into the standout track from Taylor’s critically acclaimed fourth studio album and short film, Escape Room. While Taylor’s original version showcased her signature soulful depth, Wale’s smooth, poetic bars offer a perfect counterpoint to her sultry vocals. The performance at the Hollywood Palladium earlier this month was a highlight of the ceremony, solidifying the duo’s undeniable creative chemistry.



